Hard to Kill main event changed after Alex Shelley ruled out

Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday night has a new main event. The promotion announced on Friday that Moose will now partner with Chris Sabin and Rich Swann to face Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. Alex Shelley will not be on the show and Impact said he’ll miss the event due to “unavoidable circumstances” which will prevent him from traveling to Nashville.

“Hard to Kill is a huge event for Impact Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general,” said Impact EVP Scott D’Amore. “Impact Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler.”

Hard to Kill begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night and it will be available on traditional pay-per-view outlets as well as Fite.tv. The full card is below …

FULL HARD TO KILL CARD

Six-Man Tag Main Event

Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs.Taya Valkyrie

Knockouts Tag Team Championship (Vacant Titles)

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

X-Division Championship (Triple Threat Match)

Manik (C) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Six-Man Tag Team Match (Old School Rules)

Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino & Tommy Dreamer

Barbed Wire Massacre

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Singles Match

The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Mixed Tag-Team Match

Rosemary & Crazzy Steve s. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K

Pre-show match (on AXS TV)

Singles Match

Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander