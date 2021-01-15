SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE looks to be moving the date of WrestleMania 37.

Per a report from Fightful Select, internally in WWE, the plan is to move this year’s WrestleMania to April 11th. Originally, the show was set for March 28th. The report states that this new date is fluid because of the pandemic, but is the tentative plan.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was the scheduled location for WrestleMania 37. The location of the event continues to be in flux as well.

