WWE Q4 2020 earnings report set for early February (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

On Thursday, WWE announced that they would report their Q4 2020 and full 2020 earnings via a conference call on Thursday February 4th 2021.

Per WWE’s corporate website, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen will host the call which begins at 5pm EST.

Heydorn’s Analysis: These are always interesting. Remember Raw Underground? That segment mysteriously debuted shortly after one of these calls. What comes out of this one? Time will tell. Jokes aside, hearing WWE’s final take on the pandemic year of 2020 will be fascinating. With the Royal Rumble happening without fans and WrestleMania in a state of flux due to COVID-19, it will be equally as interesting to hear WWE discuss their 2021 strategy and outlook.

