Former WWE Presidents launch new firm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have announced the launch of Isos Capital Management.

In a press release on Monday morning, the executive duo introduced the firm in an effort to “identify and execute on attractive investment opportunities leveraging their unique operating experience, insights, and network.” The press release continued and said that “The Isos Co-Founders plan to invest in businesses that fit their thesis of mega trends shaping the industry and provide value creation through brand growth, digital transformation, and globalization.”

Barrios joined WWE in 2008 as Chief Strategy and Financial Officer. Wilson started with WWE in 2009 and served as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. Both left WWE late in January 2020.

CATCH-UP: Former Ring of Honor world champion is now a free agent (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)