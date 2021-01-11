VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – A Walk Through 2020 – Q3: Looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the third quarter of 2020 including eye extractions and Reigns returns (17 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a walk through 2020, part three, looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the third quarter of 2020 including the Rey Mysterio eye extraction by Seth Rollins, the return of Roman Reigns, the introduction of ThunderDome, NXT vs. AEW, Evil’s rise in New Japan, and more.

