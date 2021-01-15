New challenger set for ROH World Champion, RUSH

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RUSH has a new challenger waiting for the ROH World Championship.

Kevin Eck reported via Eck’s Files that Shane Taylor would be receiving a match against RUSH for the ROH World Championship. Taylor won a poll on ROH’s Facebook group page, The Experience, to earn the opportunity.

Eck says in his report that “The Taylor-RUSH match will happen as a direct result of the fans making their voices heard. It’s what The Experience, ROH’s ground breaking fan engagement initiative is all about.”

Currently, there is not a date set for the match.

