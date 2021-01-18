PWTorch Announcement: PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn has been promoted to Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I am pleased to announce that Zack Heydorn has been promoted this month to PWTorch Assistant Editor. He has been a staff columnist and contributor for years and this month has taken on more duties, including a significant increase in news reporting on the main page of this website in recent weeks.

He follows in the footsteps of long-time PWTorch assistant editors Jason Powell and James Caldwell, who each held that position for around five years each prior.

Zack first began contributing to PWTorch.com covering 205 Live and later doing alt-perspective reports on WWE Raw before becoming a columnist for PWTorch.com and the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter. He also has written “The Artistry of Wrestling” column and Heydorn Takes editorials while creating the weekly “On the Canvas” VIP podcast series. Late last year he began guest hosting the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show a couple times per month.

It’s been my pleasure to work with him for years and am really excited about what this means for PWTorch.com in 2021 and beyond. His passion for pro wrestling and his professionalism and enthusiasm in his coverage of it with PWTorch comes through in everything he does.

Follow Zack on Twitter at @zheydorn.

The following is Zack’s message to you, the loyal readers of PWTorch.com.