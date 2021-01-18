Taping details for WWE Superstar Spectacle revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Numerous details regarding the tapings for WWE Superstar Spectacle have been revealed.

Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Spectacle will be taped on Friday January 22nd from the Capital Wrestling Center. The report indicates that the event will be produced live to tape and will feature a multitude of WWE Superstars including Charlotte Flair, A.J. Styles, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled for the event, but there is no update at this time as to whether he’ll be medically cleared to participate or not.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces Superstar Spectacle