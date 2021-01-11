News Ticker

Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE.com is reporting that WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has tested positive for COVID-19. The report indicates that McIntyre is in quarantine because of the positive test. Other details regarding his condition were not revealed.

McIntyre was scheduled to wrestle Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

CATCH-UP: Former WWE Presidents launch new firm

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020