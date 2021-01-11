Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE.com is reporting that WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has tested positive for COVID-19. The report indicates that McIntyre is in quarantine because of the positive test. Other details regarding his condition were not revealed.

McIntyre was scheduled to wrestle Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

