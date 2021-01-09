News Ticker

WWE announces Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for Raw, teases an answer for Goldberg

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 9, 2021

Drew Galloway (art credit Matt Charlton & Sam Gardiner © PWTorch)
The Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton feud is set to continue on Raw.

In a commercial that aired during Smackdown on Friday, it was announced that Drew McIntyre would be facing Randy Orton in a match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. McIntyre’s WWE Championship is not currently set to be on the line during this match.

In addition, the commercial highlighted the events of last week between McIntyre and Goldberg and teased an answer from McIntyre regarding a match with Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

