FREE PODCAST 1/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & LeClair: Main event Gauntlet Match to determine number one contender for Universal Championship at Rumble, Roode and Ziggler win tag titles, Nakamura babyface turn, more (133 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor and Smackdown alternative perspective reporter Brandon LeClair to talk WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the number one contender Gauntlet Match featuring Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and Adam Pearce, Roman’s continued run as a heel, nuances of the heel act that take the act to the next level, Adam Pearce’s role moving forward, Shinsuke Nakamura’s babyface turn, Big E’s first night as Intercontinental Champion, the pros and cons of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler as tag team champions, the state of the Smackdown women’s division, and much more.

