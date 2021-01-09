VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #637 (January 20, 2001): Part one of Goldberg Torch Talk with Wade Keller, Cover Story on Eric Bischoff’s Fusient Media ill-fated purchase of WCW, Debra marriage issues, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #637 cover-dated January 20, 2001: This issue includes a major Cover Story on the apparent purchase of WCW from Time Warner by Fusient Media Ventures, led by Eric Bischoff, plus Wade Keller’s editorial reacting to Bischoff’s latest chance to redeem his reputation as a promoter… Plus part one of the Bill Goldberg “Torch Talk,” his first insider wrestling interview ever and the longest he’s ever done… In-depth coverage of WCW Sin PPV including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the staff, reader comments, and poll results… WWF Newswire details Al Snow’s car wreck and Debra McMichael detailing issues with her previous marriage… WCW Newswire includes backstage news on the finish of WCW Sin, Bischoff’s meeting with wrestlers, and Russo’s future in WCW, plus much more regarding the apparent sale of WCW… ECW Newswire includes rumors of ECW shutting down and the in-ring farewell at what was seen as potentially ECW’s final show, including who organized it… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…

