WWE announces Superstar Spectacle

WWE’s expansion strategy into the India market appears to be taking shape.

On Saturday, WWE India announced via Twitter that the first-ever WWE Superstar Spectacle would be coming soon.

Specific details were not provided as to what Superstar Spectacle was or when it would begin.

