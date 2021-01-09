WWE announces Superstar Spectacle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE’s expansion strategy into the India market appears to be taking shape.
On Saturday, WWE India announced via Twitter that the first-ever WWE Superstar Spectacle would be coming soon.
Breaking Now: The first-ever #WWESuperstarSpectacle is coming soon. #StayTuned #India pic.twitter.com/ivYfjmn3Lh
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 9, 2021
Specific details were not provided as to what Superstar Spectacle was or when it would begin.
