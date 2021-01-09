News Ticker

WWE announces Superstar Spectacle

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 9, 2021

Triple H in India (via WWE's YouTube video)
WWE’s expansion strategy into the India market appears to be taking shape.

On Saturday, WWE India announced via Twitter that the first-ever WWE Superstar Spectacle would be coming soon.

Specific details were not provided as to what Superstar Spectacle was or when it would begin.

