WWE “in” on key New Japan star (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

Even after losing to Kota Ibushi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two, Jay White’s name is still making big news.

The Super J-Cast is reporting that there is some doubt around the notion of White re-signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Their report indicates that the chances of White re-signing are 50/50 and that WWE is making a “strong play” for him.

White has been a premiere fixture at the top of the card in New Japan since his return to the company from excursion in 2017. White has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and has wrestled top New Japan talent including, Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and others.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Should this move come to fruition, it would be a major win for WWE. There is no telling what Vince McMahon would do with a guy like Jay White, but he’s a top star in the business nonetheless. White has proven to be a top commodity for New Japan and has the skillset to be a prominent heel on any WWE brand.

