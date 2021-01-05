1/5 NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 RESULTS: Radican’s results and analysis of Sanada vs. Evil, Takagi vs. Cobb

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 REPORT

JANUARY 5, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN AT THE TOKYO DOME

AIRED LIVE ON NEW JAPAN WORLD STREAMING & FITE TV

Announcers: Kevin Kelly, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton

(1) Toru Yano beat Bad Luck Fale and Bushi and Chase Owens to become the provisional KOPW 2021 Champion at 7:34. The finish saw Owens and Fale arguing over a fallen Bushi. Owens and Fale went after the ref and Yano slid into the ring and gave them a double low blow before covering Bushi for the win.

(2) IWGP JR. HVT. CHAMPIONS SUZUKI GUN (EL DESPERADO & YOSHINOBU KANEMARU) vs. MASTER WATO & RYUSUKE TAGUCHI (W/HIROYOSHI TENZAN)

Wato charged at Desperado as the bell rang and nailed him with a dropkick. Wato sent Desperado to the floor and wiped him out with a corkscrew dive. Taguchi tried to get Desperado to run the ropes with him, but Kanemaru tripped him from the floor. He dragged Taguchi over to the guardrail and placed his leg inside it before nailing it with a dropkick. Desperado sent Wato into Tenzan on the opposite side of the ring.

Taguchi had his leg worked over. He eventually caught Kanemaru with a hip attack. Wato tagged in and ran wild. Wato hit a springboard uppercut on Kanemaru for a nearfall. Kanemaru dragged the ref in front of Wato several times to try to gain the advantage. He finally shoved the ref at Wato and then nailed him with a jumping kick to the head. He then tagged in Desperado. Wato countered a suplex and hit a mid kick on Desperado. He then tagged in Taguchi.

Taguchi caught Desperado with his legs in the corner. He then drove Desperado’s head into his rear end several times. Taguchi finally caught Desperado with a hip attack a short time later. Taguchi and Desperado went back and forth until Taguchi finally hit a reverse powerslam. Taguchi set up for the Buma Ye, but Desperado cut him off. Desperado and Kanemaru went after Taguchi’s leg. Desperado eventually locked in a single leg stretch muffler. He tried to trap Taguchi’s arms, but Wato broke it up.

Wato went up top, but Kanemaru dragged him to the floor. Taguchi knocked Kanemaru off the apron. Taguchi eventually hit a Buma Ye on Desperado, but he kicked out at the last second. Kanemaru had the whisky bottle, but Taguchi threw Desperado into him. Desperado hit a big closed fist to Taguchi’s head. He then hit Pinoche Loco for the win.

WINNERS: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado to retain the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship at 13:20. (***¼)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good fast-paced match. The crowd didn’t generate much of an atmosphere, which dragged things down a bit.)

(3) NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION SHINGO TAKAGI vs. JEFF COBB

They opened the match trading bombs in the middle of the ring, but neither man would relent and they came to a stalemate. Shingo had the upper hand and they went to the floor. Cobb fired back and hit a belly to belly suplex and the fans fired up. Shingo ducked a clothesline and eventually he had to run Cobb into the ropes to hit a Saito suplex and both men were down. Takagi went for a DVD on the apron, but Cobb blocked it. Cobb had Shingo set up for a Razors Edge off the apron to the floor, but Shingo slid out of it and nailed Cobb with a dropkick. Cobb went to the floor and Takagi wiped him up with a dive and the fans fired up.

Cobb fired back a short time later and hit the spin cycle. Cobb hit two rolling gutwrench suplexes. Shingo tried to fight out of a third and eventually he countered a powerbomb attempt into a hurricanrana on Cobb. Shingo went for Noshigami on Shingo, but Cobb countered it into a modified Black Tiger Bomb for a nearfall! WOW! Cobb went for a Tour of the Islands, but Shingo held onto the ropes. He then hit a DVD and both men were down.

Shingo screamed and urged the fans to fire up. Both men got to their feet and Takagi nailed Cobb with a big clothesline in the corner. A short time later, Takagi went for a sliding lariat, but Cobb turned it into a suplex. Shingo got up and fired up with a suplex of his own. Takagi screamed out Jeff and both men began slapping each other across the face. They got to their feet and continued to trade blows. Both men yelled at each other. Cobb hit a German and Shingo got right up and hit a HUGE clothesline. Cobb went down and Shingo collapsed and went to the floor. What an exchange!

Shingo barely beat the ref’s 20 count and he walked right into a Gonzo Bomb for a nearfall! Cobb tried to whip Takagi, but he collapsed. Cobb went for TOI, but Shingo escaped and clipped his knee. He then hit a dragon screw. Takagi set up for Made in Japan and hit it, but Cobb kicked out at two! The fans applauded. They went back and forth. Cobb caught Takagi off the ropes with a German. He then hit TOI, but his knee gave out after and he was slow to make the cover. Cobb crawled over and grabbed Shingo’s legs off the ropes to make the cover, but he kicked out at two.

They went back and forth. Cobb hit a moonsault powerslam and went for TOI, but Takagi nailed him with a Pumping Bomber. Shingo hit two more Pumping Bombers and Cobb wouldn’t go down. Takagi hit several headbutts and hit a big uranagi and both men were down as the fans fired up. This is unbelievable! Shingo got up and turned Cobb inside out with a Pumping Bomber. He then Let out a scream and hit Last of the Dragons for the win. What a war!

WINNER: Shingo Takagi at 21:11 to retain the NEVER Openweight Champion. (****¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was an amazing back and forth match between Shingo, who is one of the best hard-hitting wrestlers in all of wrestling, and Cobb, who is emerging as a monster in NJPW. Takagi won this match, but Cobb gained a lot here putting on this kind of performance at The Tokyo Dome.)

(Intermission)

(4) EVIL (W/DICK TOGO) vs. SANADA

Here we go, as former tag partners and stablemates in L.I.J. collide. Evil tried to throw Sanada to the floor, but he got right back into the ring. Both men went for their finishers. Sanada went for Everything is Evil, which is Evil’s finish, but Evil got out of it. The fans fired up as both men backed off. Evil tried to toss Sanada’s leg to the ref a short time later, but Sanada countered it. He then tied Evil in the Paradise Lock before nailing him with a dropkick. Sanada flipped to the floor and landed on his feet. Evil eventually drove Sanada right into the barricade. Evil placed a chair around Sanada’s neck and hit his homerun swing with the other chair.

They went back to the floor and Sanada shoved Evil into the guardrail, which knocked over the timekeepers table. The ref was on the outside, so Togo got into the ring and nailed Sanada with a chair, but the cameras didn’t catch it. Evil went for a misdirection charge out of the corner, but Sanada dropkicked his knee. Togo got up on the apron, but Sanada knocked him off the apron. He then hit Evil with his signature dropkick. A short time later he wiped out Evil with a dive to the floor. Then he wiped out Togo with a dive ot the other side of the ring and the fans fired up.

Evil distracted the ref at just the right moment a short time later and Togo tripped Sanada from the outside. Togo set up a table at ringside. Evil tried to hit EIE off the apron through the table, but Sanada blocked it. Sanada went for a TKO through the table, but Evil got out of it. Evil tried to hit a Magic Killer while using the ref for assistance, but Sanada countered and hit one of his own off the ropes.

The fans fired up with both men trying to regroup. Sanada tried to lock in Skull End. He got Evil in an airplane spin. Evil got out of it and they went back and forth. Evil eventually drove Sanada into the exposed corner. They battled up top a short time later and Evil hit a superplex. He then locked in a scorpion deathlock. Sanada struggled towards the ropes and finally made it to break the hold as the fans applauded.

Evil hit Darkness Falls right after the 15 minute mark passed. Sanada fought out of EIE. Sanada ducked a charge in the exposed corner and hit a German and the fans fired up. Romero screamed that Sanada needed to find his fire. Sanada hit a TKO on Evil for a two count. He then went for the Muta Moonsault. Evil got out of the way and Sanada landed on his feet. He favored his legs after landing. Sanada went for a kick, but Evil caught it and swung his leg into the ref. Sanada checked on the ref and Togo got into the ring and attacked Sanada.

Evil and Togo set up for the Magic Killer and hit it on Sanada. Togo went up top, but Sanada managed to send Evil into the ropes to crotch Togo. Sanada then caught Evil with an inside cradle for a nearfall. Sanada moonsaulted over Evil in the corner and got the Skull End. He dropped down and applied the hooks on Evil. Sanada let go of the hold and hit the Muta Moonsault to Evil’s back. He rolled Evil over and went up top, but Evil got his knees up right before the 20 minute mark passed. WOW!

Sanada floated over Evil, but Evil grabbed the ref. Togo then choked Sanada with the garrett from the apron. Sanada fought out of it and he dropkicked Evil right into Togo on the apron. Togo then went flying through the table from the apron. Evil sold shock at what he did to Togo. Sanada got a bridging pinning combination on Evil for a near fall. Evil shoved Sanada into the ref and hit a half and half suplex and a big clothesline for a nearfall.

Sanada blocked EIE and went for Skull End. Evil shoved the ref and went for a low blow, but Sanada blocked it. Sanada then hit EIE and his face showed fire. He popped up Evil into a TKO. He then hit the Muta Moonsault for the win. WOW!

WINNER: Sanada at 23:40. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: There was all sorts of interference from Togo and Evil, but Sanada managed to beat Evil at his own game. He proved to be one step ahead of Evil and Togo here, but most importantly, Sanada showed fire like he hadn’t shown before. Evil was really good here as well. This match was nicely placed and not as plodding as I expected going in.)

