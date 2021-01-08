1/8 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on two title matches – Street Profits vs. Ziggler & Roode, Big E vs. Crews

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 8, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-Cole introduced the show and hyped the top title matches.

-As Roman Reigns made his way to the ring flanked by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, the announcers hyped a Gauntlet Match featuring Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura with the winner earning a Universal Title match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Cole explained the rules of the Gauntlet match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Seems like Rey is the logical pick unless they have something significantly different and better than Bryan in mind for Reigns’s opponent at WrestleMania.)

Loud “You suck!” chants were piped in and fans on the screens were chanting along. Reigns said he likes Kevin Owens. He said he’s a pain in his ass, but he respects someone as persistent as him. He compared him to a cockroach. He said he didn’t want anything bad to happen to him. He said he backed him into a wall, so he did what he had to do. He said he loves the whole roster. “That’s the thing about being the leader,” he said. “Being on top, you have to care about everybody here.” They piped in boos. He said he cares about their families and is putting food on their tables. He said KO doesn’t have that chance anymore. “People are trying to blame me, Paul,” he said. “People are pointing their finger at me saying I’m the bad guy.” He said the finger should be pointed at WWE official Adam Pearce. He said they should cut to chase. “Adam, bring your ass out here,” he said.

Pearce timidly entered the ring. He asked, “Roman, what can I do for you?” Pearce’s eyes darted nervously around. Reigns said he has a nice video package for him to watch. The video showed clips of the Reigns-Owens match and some of the fallout that led to Pearce giving Owens the match against Jey Uso and the Reigns attack on Owens afterward. Pearce asked what he wants him to say about that. Reigns said he was done with Owens and wanted to move forward, but then KO went to Pearce. He said Pearce and him went way back as pals. He said you’d think someone he knew that long would care about his welfare. Reigns said he does his job, but what does he do to manage the talent and make the right decision. “And you threw him right back into the shark tank.” He said now he’s not here and he can’t provide for his family. “You did that and you are the blame,” he said. He told Pearce he brought him back to redeem himself this week.

He criticized Reigns booking a Gauntlet match rather than letting him pick his opponent. He angrily said he he’s carried the company for years and he apparently thinks he can’t decide for himself whom he should face. He asked if he’s going to put himself in the Gauntlet match. Pearce said that’d be a complete conflict of interest. Reigns said, “It’s starting to sound like you think I’m stupid.” Pearce said nobody said that. “Am I stupid to you?” Reigns asked. Pearce said he never said that. “What is this?” asked Pearce. Reigns asked if he is saying Vince McMahon is stupid. Pearce said he never said anything of the sort. Reigns said that means, by process of elimination, that he’s saying he is stupid. His tone went sinister as he said that means he doesn’t respect him or his family. He said there are consequences. He grabbed Pearce’s jacket lapels. Pearce asked him to stop and said he respects him. Heyman tried to calm him down as Jey smiled in the background.

Reigns let go and took a deep breath. After a pause, Reigns smiled and said, “My mistake.” He said maybe right now, he’s perfectly safe. Pearce looked at him trying to assess how threatened he should feel. Reigns left. Graves called it unsettling to watch.

(Keller’s Analysis: Reigns is quite simply one of the better heel acts of modern pro wrestling history. Heyman and Jey are a great support team. The way they play off of him really accentuates Reigns’s stature and tactics. Pearce was really, really good here too. You felt his sense of vulnerability and fear.) [c]

(1) BIG E vs. APOLLO CREWS – Intercontinental Title match

They came back live as Crews was already standing in the ring and Big E was entering the ring. (Odd to skip ring entrances and formal ring announcements for a title match.) Crews dropkicked Big E as soon as the bell rang and landed a big boot to the face and scored an early dramatic two count that Graves sold big as a possible finish. Big E came back quickly and splashed Crews on the edge of the ring apron. Crews made a comeback a minute later in the ring with three German suplexes for a two count. Graves said the careers of Crews and Big E have a lot of similarities. (Huh?) He said both have been accused of not having killer instinct.

Crews sat Big E on the top rope and superplexed him off the top rope. He hooked his leg and pinned him. The ref counted to three. Crews celebrated as if he won. They cut to a break. (Because what better time to cut to a break, right, if the coverage of Smackdown was supposed to look like coverage of a sport rather than all about holding ratings during breaks.) [c]

The ref explained what happened to Crews. He wasn’t happy. Big E offered a fist bumps. Crews had some words for him and then slapped him. He wanted the match to restart right now. (Seems reasonably.) Big E handed the ref the belt and agreed to it. He exploded at Big E with a series of belly-to-bellys and his running splash. Cole said Big E is fired up. Crews slipped out of Big E’s arms and then kneed him as he charged. Crews quickly hit a top rope frog splash. Crews kicked Big E in the head and landed a spine buster followed by a standing moonsault for a near fall. Big E came back with a uranage followed by a Big Endings. Big E told Crews afterward not to mess with him or play with him like that.

WINNER: Big E in 10:00 (with a break mid-match).

(Keller’s Analysis: Great effort by the wrestlers to do what they could within a pretty tight timeframe. Big E shouldn’t have insisted the match restart rather than say he doesn’t make the rules. Obviously, he proved to have the power to restart the match, so he looked bad trying to avoid it at first. Crews seems most useful at this point as a heel.)

-They cut to Pearce on the phone telling someone he’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Sonya Deville showed up. Pearce got of the phone and told her he’s glad she’s back, but he’s surprised she wanted the job. She said the last year has been crazy and she’s not proud of some things she’s done and said. She said it’s a new year and she wants to put the past behind her. She said she’s grateful for the opportunity to work under Pearce. She said he has so much responsibility, plus he’s putting himself in a match tonight. Pearce said he hasn’t had a match in six years, and he’s not convinced he could beat the referee, much less Reigns.

-The announcers hyped the gauntlet match

-A Raw commercial hyped Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton. [c]

-Backstage, Alyse Ashton interviewed Bianca Belair. Bayley interrupted the interview immediately and asked Belair how many wrestlers she eliminated last year. Bayley said she didn’t eliminate her. Belair said she wasn’t in the match. Bayley said this year she is in the match. Bayley said if Belair were to win, she’s squander it because she sucks. Belair made fun of Bayley no longer being champion.

(Keller’s Analysis: Belair can be technically right and she can stand opposite of a totally unlikable heel, but her delivery is so juvenile and cocky, she ends of being the least likable person in segments she’s in.)

-A sponsored recap aired of the Street Profits 2021 New Year’s Celebration. The Profits then made their ring entrance. [c]

-Cole and Graves congratulated Sasha Banks for being named “#1 Superstar of 2020” by Sports Illustrated.

-Carmella sat backstage with her assistant. She commended Sasha on her hustle. She said she was named the “Sports Illustrated Top Wrestler of 2020.” Yes, she said “wrestler.” She said to her, greatness comes more naturally. She said Sasha can work as hard as she wants, but she doesn’t have enough natural talent to make up for the gap between.

(2) THE STREET PROFITS vs. ROBERT ROODE & DOLPH ZIGGLER – WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title match

Roode and Ziggler wore pink. The Profits wore Kermit green. Ford knocked Roode to the floor, then knocked Ziggler to the floor, then flip dove onto both of them. He sold a left knee injury afterward. Dawkins and the ref asked how he was doing as they cut to an early break. [c]

After the break, Dawkins tagged in. Ziggler and Roode took over on him for a few minutes and prevented him from tagging Ford. Ford continued to barely put any weight on his knee. Roode mocked him by wiggling his leg at him. Roode yanked Ford off the ring apron when Dawkins was near tagging him. Ford threw him into the ringside barricade and then let out a yell. He tagged in and went to work on Ziggler. Graves said adrenaline can get a man to do amazing things. His knee began giving out more, but he did hit Ziggler with a discus lariat. Ziggler kicked out at two. Ford tried to climb to the top rope. Roode grabbed at him. Ford kicked him off. Ziggler then gave him a face-plant off the top rope and scored a two count.

[HOUR TWO]

Ford valiantly fought off an attack by Roode and Ziggler for a several minutes, but eventually succumbed to a double-team Zig Zag. Cole called it a damn shame and said Ford’s effort was valiant.

WINNERS: Ziggler & Roode to capture the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

-As Dawkins checked on Ford, Ziggler and Roode charged into the ring and knocked them down. They heldup their newly won tag team title belts.

-Backstage, Deville asked Pearce what come next. He said he might grant the Profits a rematch. Heyman walked in and looked around, then shook Deville’s hand. He said it was an honor. She turned and left. Pearce told Heyman to save it. He said he likes Pearce and he doesn’t want any hostility. He said he’s concerned for Pearce’s well-being. He said he holds him in the greatest respect and admiration. He tried to bond with Pearce over their journeys. He mentioned his past as “Scrap Iron” Adam Pearce. He said he knows why he was picked for this job. He said he didn’t dream of this job, though. He said he wanted to be the champion in WWE. He said he pulled a few strings, at the request of Reigns, and Pearce is now in the gauntlet match. “You have an opportunity tonight to pursue the dream you’ve had since you were a little baby, and it’s courtesy of your Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.” He said personally and professionally he is so happy for and proud of him. He shook his hand and said it’s been a pleasure doing business with him.

-Cole and Graves reacted to that news.