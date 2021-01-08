Nick Jackson avoids major injury scare, won’t miss time

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has dodged a significant injury scare.

Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer has reported that Nick Jackson did not break his leg during the opening match on this week’s New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite. The match featured the Young Bucks teaming with SCU against The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2 in an eight-man tag team match.

The Young Bucks and SCU were victorious in the match, but it looked as if Jackson significantly injured his leg during a top rope spot with Jack Evans. Per Alvarez, the injury is simply a leg contusion and Jackson isn’t expected to miss time because of it.

