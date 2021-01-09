SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns has a new number one contender for his Universal Championship.

On last night’s Smackdown, WWE official Adam Pearce won a Gauntlet Match and is currently set to face Roman Reigns for the championship at this year’s Royal Rumble.

The match featured Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Rey Mysterio before Pearce hit the ring. Pearce was added to the match thanks to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns, Heyman, and Jey Uso walked to the ring along with Pearce and pummeled Nakamura who was set to be Pearce’s opponent in the final bout of the gauntlet. Reigns and Uso then beat up Pearce before draping him over the fallen Nakamura and demanding the referee make the count.

This year’s Royal Rumble takes place from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field on Sunday January 31st.

