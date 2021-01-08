News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/8 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Gauntlet match for a shot at Reigns’s Universal Title at Royal Rumble, Big E defends against Crews, Profits defend against Roode & Ziggler (20 min)

January 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a Gauntlet Match for a Universal Title match at Royal Rumble featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and eventually Adam Pearce. Also, Big E defends the IC Title against Apollo Crews and The Street Profits defend the Smackdown Tag Titles against Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

