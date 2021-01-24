Championship match announced for Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw.
.@AlexaBliss_WWE challenges @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw Women's Championship TOMORROW NIGHT on RAW!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/5KEoHcnc1c pic.twitter.com/jFmEb6yK8H
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
WWE made the announcement on social media and it comes off the heels of Bliss defeating Asuka in last week’s Raw main event. Other announced matches for Raw this week include Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle in a Gauntlet Match against the Hurt Business for a chance to earn an opportunity at the WWE United States Championship.
In addition, Drew McIntyre is slated to make his first appearance on the show since testing positive for COVID-19. McIntyre will face-off with Goldberg ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE & @Goldberg meet face-to-face TOMORROW NIGHT on the final #WWERaw before #RoyalRumble!https://t.co/DOzKjwlwv1 pic.twitter.com/xR6WZJstzU
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2021
