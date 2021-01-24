Championship match announced for Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw.

WWE made the announcement on social media and it comes off the heels of Bliss defeating Asuka in last week’s Raw main event. Other announced matches for Raw this week include Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle in a Gauntlet Match against the Hurt Business for a chance to earn an opportunity at the WWE United States Championship.

In addition, Drew McIntyre is slated to make his first appearance on the show since testing positive for COVID-19. McIntyre will face-off with Goldberg ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

