New date reportedly set for AEW Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will run its first-ever Sunday night PPV event this March. In a report by F4WOnline, AEW Revolution will air Sunday March 7th instead of February 27th as initially scheduled.

According to Wrestling Inc, AEW decided to move the event off its originally announced date due to competition from Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim. The company considered Saturday March 6th as well, but there was also PPV competition on that night in the form of UFC 259. The new date for Revolution has not been officially announced.

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Street Fight is currently the only official match for the show.

CATCH-UP: First match for AEW Revolution announced (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)