First match for AEW Revolution announced (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

AEW has announced Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at the AEW Revolution PPV on Saturday February 27th. This is the first official match announced for the show. Darby Allin responded to the news via Twitter.

Sting and Darby Allin have been attached at the hip since Sting made his AEW debut on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. Both men have been feuding with Team Taz since then as well. Allin defeated Cage to retain the AEW TNT Championship at New Year’s Smash night two and has battled Ricky Starks as well.

Sting hasn’t wrestled a match since his 2015 championship bout against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions. In that match, he suffered a significant neck injury that halted his career.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The inevitable is finally reality. This has been what AEW has been building toward since Sting’s debut and it’s the match that makes the most sense given the circumstances. With the Street Fight stipulation, Sting is protected from a health perspective. In this scenario, he can still work a serviceable match and give the rub to Darby Allin in the end. The intriguing story really comes after this match as Sting can’t work Street Fights into perpetuity. Does he look good enough here to have a match with Cody Rhodes down the road? Someone else? Time will tell, but the future for him in AEW starts here.

