FREE PODCAST 1/21 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Undertaker ripping current WWE on Joe Rogan, most likely Rumble and WrestleMania scenarios, WWE’s silly WM commercial, Omega, more (111 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, assistant editor at PWTorch.com. They discuss the most likely Royal Rumble men’s and women’s winners and WrestleMania scenarios for them, WWE’s silly WrestleMania “news desk” commercial with John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman, the presentation of Kenny Omega this week and in general so far by AEW, Undertaker’s controversial comment this week on the Joe Rogan podcast about not liking today’s WWE product because it’s too soft, and more.

