VIP AUDIO 1/21 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Undertaker critical of WWE on Joe Rogan Podcast, Omega headlines Hard to Kill, McGregor-Poirier UFC preview, Reigns-Pearce saga, TV reviews, more (117 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV headlined by Kenny Omega pinning Rich Swann in the main event tag match. Then they review AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, Smackdown (with the Roman Reigns-Adam Pearce-Kevin Owens saga), WWE Raw (including the Randy Orton burned face monologue), UFC (a look back at the last two events and a look ahead to the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight), and Todd’s reaction to the Undertaker comments on the Joe Rogan Podcast critical of today’s WWE product.

