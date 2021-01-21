SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Superstar Spectacle will air on the WWE Network on Tuesday January 26th.

Since the announcement of the special event for television in India, WWE has slowly delivered specific details. Today via social media, the company confirmed the start time and date for the WWE Network broadcast.

This special event is WWE’s latest attempt to expand into the India market. The company will tape the show on Friday January 22nd inside of the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. Drew McIntyre, Ric Flair, A.J. Styles, Bayley, and other top WWE stars are scheduled to appear.

