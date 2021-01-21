News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, the AEW/Impact relationship, Jericho peddling conspiracy theories, more (93 min)

January 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV and where the AEW/Impact relationship will go from here. Instead of coming to an end, it actually looks to be expanding. They also take emails on Chris Jericho peddling conspiracy theories on his podcast, more on the AEW/Impact relationship, and more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

