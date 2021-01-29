1/29 GCW Fight Forever: The Wind of God Results: Blackheart Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian, Joey Janela vs. Treehouse Lee, KTB vs. Matthew Justice, Spider Nate Webb vs. 1 Called Manders, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW FIGHT FOREVER: THE WIND OF GOD

JANUARY 29, 2021

AT THE GCW PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON GCW’S YOUTUBE AND FITE.TV

This is the first event of GCW’s Fight Forever 24 hour wrestling event. Per the IndieGoGo from GCW, “A historic event to benefit Independent Wrestlers who have seen their work and income disappear throughout the pandemic.” “100% of the proceeds goes to the wrestlers!”

There is a link at the bottom of the page to the event’s IndieGoGo.

(1) BLACKHEART LIO RUSH vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN – BLACKPOOL 2 OUT OF 3 FALLS MATCH

Blake Christian started the match by attacking Lio Rush from out of nowhere. The opening bell rang after the first strike by Christian. Christian brought a trash can into the ring, Rush made a brief comeback and wedged the trashcan in the turnbuckle. Rush then irish whipped Christian into said trash can. Rush then grabbed a Crown Royal bag that was full of Obsidian looking stones, he dumped those on the mat.

Rush and Christian were trading moves, with Rush using a low blow, then clothesline, into a dive to the outside. This resulted in a near fall for Rush. Christian countered a pinning attempt and then slammed Rush onto the stones that he brought into the ring. Christian got a series of 2 counts after this moment. The two men traded stiff forearm’s that turned into a double Spanish fly, into a frog splash by Rush. Rush got the 1st fall on a pin after the splash.

Rush grabbed a red door at ringside, the key to getting the 2nd fall of the match. Christian countered a power bomb through the table, leaving Rush sitting on said table. Lio Rush countered and threw the door outside of the ring. Christian then hit a 450 and tried to pin Rush, but that is not how the 2nd fall would be won. Rush then grabbed date red door and leaned it on the ring apron and a stairwell (you read that right). Christian took down Rush and threw a few chairs into the ring, along with a non-red door.

Rush was in control and he set up the non-red door on two chairs in the ring. Rush lit a tiki torch on the turnbuckle and tried to push Christian’s face into it. Christian put his hand over the flame and put it out, he then threw Rush down and through the non-red door.The final fall was a casket match type fall, with a casket over on the stage area of the event’s building.

Christian put the trash can on Rush and hit a running knee on the trash can. Christian threw in a small ladder and put it in one of the corners. Christian threw Rush into the ladder, he then pressed the ladder on the back of Rush and did a ladder assisted Texas cloverleaf submission hold on Rush. Christian broke the hold and set up a second ladder on the ring apron and the stage with the casket on it. Christian tried to suplex Rush onto the set up ladder, but Rush countered and both men were on the apron. Rush and Christian were both on the top rope and Christian superplexed Rush down to the mat.

Rush then tried to do a spinning flip into Christian on the red door, Christian moved and Rush went through the Red door counting as the second fall. The final fall was a casket match type fall, with a casket over on the stage area of the event’s building. Christian was hit with a chain and landed on the ladder. Rush did a frog splash onto Christian and broke the ladder as a result. Rush threw Christian onto the stage near the casket.

Near the casket, Rush did a short DDT on the casket, Rush then opened the coffin. Christian was thrown in and almost had the door shut, but he powered out and back onto the stage. Christian then got Rush into the coffin, but Rush’s arm blocked the close. Then both men were in the casket, with Rush in the power position. Rush did a submission move and made Christian pass out, he then closed the casket for the third and decisive fall.

WINNER: Blackheart Lio Rush in 27:58 (***)

(Sage’s Analysis: This match had two of the best performers in the world. Not on the Indy scene, in the world. That being said I would rather see these two work a straight up match if given the option. Both men put their bodies on the line and put on a great match, but their talents are not maximized in this type of match.)

(2) SPYDER NATE WEBB vs. 1 CALLED MANDERS

1 Called Manders threw Nate Webb to the mat as soon as the match started. A second collar and elbow tie up was a draw. Webb then tried a running lariat, but Manders solder talked Webb multiple times. Manders then did a vertical suplex, that he held for over 20 seconds, with a squat for good measure. Webb went to the outside and hit Manders with a chair to even the odds. Manders recovered and threw Webb onto the stage, where he hit Webb with the chair that was used on him previously.

Webb then threw Manders into the exposed brick, and hit him with the chair. Manders then pushed Webb off the stage, but he jumped on the apron. Manders then jumped toward him and was kicked onto the floor, where his head appeared to hit the stage. Back in the ring, Webb made a chair bridge and went to the top rope. Manders grabbed Webb and tossed him into the bridge and got a near fall on Webb.

Manders then threw in two doors into the ring, he put door #1 on the middle rope and a plastic chair. Manders picked up Webb and threw him through the door. Instead of covering Manders set up the second door and did the same thing, and got another near fall. Webb then countered and threw Manders into a sitting chair. Webb then missed a chairsault, Manders hit a a lariat with a chair and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: 1 Called Manders in 9:09 (***1/4)

(Sage’s Analysis: A quick and absolutely brutal match. I though Manders really hurt himself on a few moves, but he powered through. Nate Webb is the perfect baby face for this type of match, and he did such a good job in the role. Great action, and ok psychology.)

If you are interested in contributing to the Fight Forever IndieGoGo, please do so at this link https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/fight-forever#/