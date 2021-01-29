1/29 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns-Owens War of Words, final Royal Rumble hype, Bryan vs. Styles, Belair vs. Bayley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 29, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5-10 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with Daniel Bryan in the ring and a “Yes” chant from ThunderDome. He said he wants to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania. He said he doesn’t know how many WrestleMania Moments he has left, but he knows if he wants to accomplish his dream one more time, it involved going to the main event of WrestleMania and winning the Royal Rumble match. (He’s tripping over his word a bit here.) He got worked up and said thanks to Chad Gable, his hips are loose and strong and his cardio can go all day. He said once the countdowns begins and the buzzer sounds, you don’t know what’s next. He said you’ll see best friends betray each other and enemies work together. He was then interrupted (saved?) by A.J. Styles.

Styles walked out with Omos and said you’ll see Styles throw out 29 others and win and go on to main event WrestleMania. Bryan said he knows “both brands” are competing in the Rumble, but Styles is a Raw wrestler on Smackdown. “Seriously, what are you doing here?” he said. Styles said this is the house the A.J. Styles built. Omos said this is a “brand-to-brand invitation.” Styles said every quarter any wrestlers go to the other show. He said he’s the gatekeeper of Raw. He said since he declared he’s in the Rumble, everyone else is following in his footsteps. He said he crushed their hopes and dreams. He said Bryan doesn’t look ready to him. He noted he’s wearing a sports coat. He asked if he’s a G.M. again. “Is that what’s going on?” he said. “It’s almost like you have one foot out the door, am I wrong here?” Bryan responded: “I don’t have one foot out the door on anything, especially not for something I love as much as being in this ring.” He said he’d prove it to him in a one-on-one match tonight.

Styles looked at Omos and said it seems he just challenged him. Styles said he’d like to get one more warm-up right here tonight on Smackdown. He shoved Bryan down. Bryan took a deep breath and was about to stand when Omos stepped toward him. The camera aimed up at Omos who had transparent tape over a bad gash on his forehead. Bryan said if Styles were a real man, he’d come out later without Omos. Styles didn’t answer, but smiled and began leaving the ring. Bryan said that with or without Omos, he’ll still kick ass. Bryan went back to the “Yes!” chant.

-A sponsored clip aired of the Bayley vs. Bianca Belair obstacle course competition on last week’s show.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley backstage. Bayley denied that Belair beat her. She said the last thing she saw was Bayley on the floor, writhing in pain. She said she did watch Bianca on her WWE Chronicle and she’s proud of her, but what she learned is she ran away from her problems over half of her life. She said she’s about to face her biggest problem, and then she can crawl back into the “dark-EST hole in her life.”

-Belair made her ring entrance. Cole called this one of the biggest matches in the young career of Belair.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re using a special effect filter to focus on the wrestler and blue the background. It looks more like they’re messing up a basic focus setting than it does a cool filter or advanced special effect.) [c]

(1) BAYLEY vs. BIANCA BELAIR

Cole told us how to feel about Belair: “There’s just something infectious about Bianca Belair, the way she carries herself, her charisma, her personality.” Belair dominated early and landed a standing moonsault for a two count. Bayley put her leg over the bottom rope. Bayley rolled to ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Belair scored another two count right away. Bayley came back with a knee to the head for a two count, then a top rope elbow drop for another two count. Bayley scored more near falls. Belair powered out of a jackknife cover with a bridge into a backslide attempt. Bayley blocked it, but Belair gave her a strike to the face. When she went for the Glam Slam, Belair’s arm gave out, which Bayley worked on earlier. Belair flipped out of Bayley’s grip, then sent a charging Bayley face-first into the top turnbuckle. He followed with a KOD for the win. Cole declared it the biggest win of her Smackdown career.

WINNER: Belair in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match.)

-Kayla met Belair on the stage and congratulated her for a great week – winning the obstacle course contest, having her WWE Network “Chronicle” special air, and now beating Bayley. Belair was elated and Bayley was tring to make her apologize for being herself, but she’d never apologize for being her. She said Bayley isn’t her role model, but she’s glad she was able to prove herself against her. They cut to Bayley in the ring who was fuming from her loss.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kayla needs to hold that mic closer to Belair. The post-match interview seemed to last 15 seconds longer than it needed to, but overall the impression is certainly being given that she’s getting a push and is on the rise. My impression when someone says they’re not going to apologize for who they are is that they probably have something about themselves that’s worth being introspective about and adjusting, but they have an immature false pride in being stubborn about not changing. It’s not the most admirable trait to build a babyface character around. Her character is braggadocios, and her whole act seems to be trying to frame it as not being off-putting and arrogant, as people accuse her of, but just her being true to herself. I can think of better ideas for a rising babyface act with her overall talent and charisma than that.)

-Cole plugged that Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns would talk about their match on Sunday.

-They showed Styles chatting with Omos backstage. Cesaro walked up to them and began chatting.

-“King” Corbin made his ring entrance. Dominic attacked Corbin from behind. They cut to a break about ten seconds into the beatdown as Graves decried the unfair advantage he was trying to get. [c]

VIP SALE – 99 CENTS – NEW FEATURE – NOW ON APPLE PODCASTS APP

Check out details on our 99 cent VIP sale. Get our VIP-exclusive Royal Rumble PPV Roundtable Podcast on Sunday night that I’m hosting.

MORE INFO

•VIP Podcast feed now compatible with iPhone’s native Apple Podcast app! (New in 2021)

•Express Sign Up form now includes direct Credit Card or Debit Card input in addition to Pay Pal.

•New 2021 VIP podcast series include signature weekend shows “Everything with Rich Fann, hosted by Wade Keller” and the WWE-focused “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” (current events and a review of WWE happenings reported in the 20 years ago Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter back issue from that week).

•New “VIP Podcast Vault” RSS feed beginning with first two Wade Keller Hotlines from May 2003.