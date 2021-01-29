LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 1/29: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens “war of words”, final Rumble hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 29, 2021

ORLANDO, FL IN WWE THUNDERDOME AT TROPICANA FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened on a sweeping shot of a massive CGI “YES!” imposed over the entrance ramp. Daniel Bryan was already posing on the turnbuckle as his music played. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show as Greg Hamilton introduced Bryan.

Daniel Bryan welcomed the virtual audience to Friday Night Smackdown, and to Royal Rumble weekend. Bryan said they’re just “two sleeps away”, something his daughter likes to say. He said he’s proud of all he’s done in his career, but there’s one mountain he has yet to claim – winning the Royal Rumble match.

Bryan talked about the opportunity to main event WrestleMania again against either the WWE or Universal champion. “Nobody knows how life-changing of an event it is to be in the main event of WrestleMania than I do,” Bryan exclaimed. He said he plans to go through 29 other men to win the Rumble. “Here’s the honest truth,” Bryan turned somber, “I don’t know how many more WrestleMania moments I have left.”

Bryan said he’s ready for everything thanks to his training with Chad Gable and Otis. He said he doesn’t care if he enters are number one or number thirty. He talked up the excitement of the Rumble match – friends becoming temporary enemies, bitter enemies working together. A.J. Styles music cut Bryan off.

Styles said he’s going to win the Rumble by eliminating 29 other guys. Bryan smirked. “I’m glad to see you, but you’re a Raw Superstar, so, what are you doing here?” Bryan asked. Styles scoffed, calling Smackdown the house that A.J. Styles built. Omos mentioned the Superstar Invitational. Styles admonished Bryan for not knowing the rules. He called himself the gate-keeper for Raw. He said he’s been crushing the hopes and dreams of other Rumble hopefuls. “You don’t look ready,” Styles said to Bryan.

A.J. said Bryan looks like he’s got one for out the door with his sports coats. He wondered if Bryan was angling to become GM again. Bryan laughed it off, “I don’t have one foot out the door in anything, especially something I love as much as this.” He challenged Styles to a match tonight. A.J. said he’d love to get one more warm up. He shoved Bryan to the mat.

Bryan shrugged it off and began to stand, but Omos quickly stepped in his path. Bryan stood anyway, refusing to back down. He said that if Styles is a real man with guts, he’ll face him without Omos later. Styles smiled. “With or without Omas, I’m still gonna kick your ass,” Bryan said. He dropped the mic and led a “yes” chant as Styles left the ring in frustration.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Bryan was asked to more or less cut the same promo he cut last week before eventually being interrupted again. It was a nice surprise to see Styles under the now rarely used Superstar Invitational rule. While I’m not a big fan of it in general, I’m not hugely critical of it here. Bryan and Styles have both been featured heavily as one of their respective brand’s biggest contenders, so showcasing them in what should be a great match up on the go-home show before the Rumble is, at least for me, an acceptable use of the brand crossover rule, if there is one.)

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves set the table for the show from ringside, focusing particularly on the rivalry between Bianca Belair and Bayley. They tossed to the Progressive Match Flo, covering the obstacle course challenge from last week’s show.

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley. She began to asked about the obstacle course, but Bayley cut her off, opting to highlight the post-course attack. Bayley said, in all seriousness, she watched Bianca’s chronicle and was moved. Bayley said she plans to be Bianca’s biggest challenge, and after she beats her, she can crawl back into the “darkest hole of her life.”

-Bianca Belair headed to the ring. Cole teased her match with Bayley, coming up after the break.

Bayley was already in the ring when the show returned from commercial. Cole and Graves talked up the women’s Royal Rumble match.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BAYLEY

Bianca Belair and Bayley locked up in the center. Belair quickly overpowered Bayley, backing her in to the corner but breaking quickly and the referee’s request. The two women locked up again. Bayley briefly hooked the arm, but Belair fought free and gave Bayley a quick body slam.

Bayley grabbed a rear waist lock and then threw a punch to the back of the neck. Belair stumbled, but regained her composure and connected with a quick snap suplex. Bayley rolled to the apron to regroup. Upon returning, Bayley kicked at Belair’s leg after teasing a lock up. She hit a quick sliding clothesline and covered for a two count.

Bayley stalked Belair, then drove her shoulder into the mat. Cole said Bayley is determined to work on the shoulder she injured last week. Bayley pulled at Belair’s ponytail, yelling “ding-dong!” Belair caught Bayley with a big right hand, then leapfrogged Bayley and bulldozed her into the corner. Belair stayed on the offensive as Bayley tried to retreat to the apron. Belair caught Bayley with a dropkick, then kipped up. Bayley rolled to the outside. Cole sent the show to break.

Belair caught Bayley in mid-air when the show returned from break. She tossed her overhead for a nice looking overhead suplex, then covered her for a two count. Bianca drove her shoulder into Bayley’s mid-section, folding her into the turnbuckle. Bayley recovered, though, pulling herself onto the top turnbuckle by hooking Belair’s injured arm. Bayley leapt off the ropes and slammed Belair’s arm into the mat.

Bianca pulled herself up, but Bayley caught her with a well placed knee to the face. Bayley headed to the top rope and hit a diving elbow on standing Belair, covering for a near fall. Bayley hoked Belair’s arm and cradled her for a another two count. She rolled into a jacknife cover, but Belair bridged her and powered to her feet. Bianca hit a quick right hand, then went for a Glam Slam. Belair’s arm gave out, allowing Bayley to slide to the mat and attack.

Bayley tried to send Belair to the corner, but Bianca countered, scooped Bayley and managed to hit the Kiss of Death for a three count.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 11:00

Kayla Braxton met Bianca Belair at the top of the stage. She praised Bianca’s performance and talked up her Chronicle special on WWE Network. Belair said Bayley has been trying to make her apologize for being herself, but she would never do it. Belair said Bayley has never been her role model, but there’s no one better for her to prove herself against. Belair became emotional, calling in the biggest win of her career. She said she isn’t stopping there, because winning the Royal Rumble match would be even bigger than beating Bayley.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid match, and the right call. Bayley got the better of Belair in the first encounter, and the last laugh in last week’s obstacle course despite a strong showing by Belair, so it was important for Belair to get a clean win tonight. Bianca should be one to watch come Sunday. She’s got momentum, she’s a fresh face and she’s been relatively well protected by WWE’s standards. She’s also got the injury angle, which gives her a good story to overcome. Solid promo, too. There wasn’t anything groundbreaking here, but it felt real and genuinely emotional and I’ll take that over fancy scripts any day.)

-Backstage, Cesaro approached A.J. Styles and Omos. They began talking in private.

-King Corbin headed to the ring. Dominick Mysterio attacked him from behind. Referees tried to pull him away as the show went to break with Cole saying they’d face off next.

(2) KING CORBIN vs. DOMINICK MYSTERIO

The bell rang as soon as the show returned from break. Rey Mysterio had joined Cole and Graves on commentary. Dominick Mysterio flew out of the blocks with a flurry of punches on Corbin. He managed to hit a quick springboard knee that sent Corbin rolling to the outside. Dominick dove over the top rope onto Mysterio, sending Corbin reeling.

Corbin utilized the referee’s count to regroup and trash talk Rey. When he finally returned to the ring, he quickly countered Dominick and hit a pair of high angle back body drops. Corbin continued jawing at Mysterio while he slowed down the pace with Dominick in the ring. Corbin planted a hard right between the eyes of Dominick. Dom rose wearily and Corbin tossed him to the corner.

King Corbin rushed at Dom, who sidestepped Corbin. Corbin posted himself on the turnbuckle and collapsed. Dom hit a quick springboard splash for a two count, then tripped Corbin into the ropes. Dominick went for the 619, but Corbin caught his legs and ripped him away from the ropes. Dominick managed to hang on in a head-scissor and send Corbin toward the corner. Corbin countered again, dumping Dominick very awkwardly into the ropes.

Dominick shook off the rough spot and hit a tornado DDT for a two count. Corbin recovered, guillotined Dominick off the ropes and hit the End of Days for a three count.

WINNER: King Corbin in 5:00

Corbin went for Rey Mysterio as soon as the match was over. Rey used Corbin’s own momentum to send him flying into the ring post. He tossed him into the steel steps and went to tend to his son.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I’m curious as to what they’re going for here with Dominick. He’s losing every match, which is sort of exactly what should happen. The matches aren’t great, either. There were a couple of cool spots tonight, but one or two that looked a little wonky or even dangerous. I’m just not sure there’s much interest here, in Dominick, or in Corbin, or even Rey Mysterio, who feels greatly diminished following his long-running program with Seth Rollins. I get that this is just a lower mid-card story that they can expand upon in the Rumble match, but it feels like it’s going nowhere fast.)

-Backstage, Big E offered Sonya Deville a dollar and an Arby’s coupon in exchange for his Royal Rumble number. The Miz and John Morrison wandered on screen. Big E asked why they’re brining their “Monday Night Raw stench” to his show. Miz said things could get interesting during the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. He held up his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Miz and Morrison wound up getting into an argument with Big E over the Rumble. It quickly devolved into fists, with Big E getting the better of both men. Officials rushed into the scene to break things up as the show went to commercial.

-Kalisto happened upon Sasha Banks as she walked backstage. He gave her a hug and she continued on. She ran into Reginald, who handed her a bottle of wine on behalf of Carmella. “She asked me to pick the perfect bottle of wine to pair with losing your championship,” he said. Banks took the wine and circled Reginald, flirtatiously. She lured Reginald in, then quickly shrugged him off, asking him for a suggestion for the best wine for Carmella to drink with a broken jaw. She returned the bottle of wine. “You look like you could use a drink,” she said as she walked away.

-Cole and Graves tossed to a video package highlighting the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. Following the video, they showed a split screen of Reigns and Owens in separate locker rooms being mic’ed up for their segment, coming up after the break.