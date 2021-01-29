1/29 GCW Fight Forever: For The Culture Results: Calvin Tankman vs. PB Smooth, Gray vs. Hoodfoot, and Moriarty vs. Al Sabah vs. Broadway

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW FIGHT FOREVER: FOR THE CULTURE

JANUARY 29, 2021

AT THE GCW PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON GCW’S YOUTUBE AND FITE.TV

This is the second event of GCW’s Fight Forever 24 hour wrestling event. Per the IndieGoGo from GCW, “A historic event to benefit Independent Wrestlers who have seen their work and income disappear throughout the pandemic.” “100% of the proceeds goes to the wrestlers!”

(1) CAMARO JACKSON & MIKE OUTLAW vs. KINGS OF THE DISTRICT

This match took place without sound due to the technical issues GCW had with their stream.

(2) PB SMOOTH vs. CALVIN TANKMAN

Both guys started off with a heavy striking exchange in the middle of the ring. From there, Tankman took over the upper hand until Smooth connected with a neck breaker from the second rope. Smooth then took the momentum and put Tankman in a neck crank armbar submission. Smooth released the hold and then covered, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Smooth hit Tankman with some forearm shots to the back. Smooth argued with the referee and this allowed Tankman the time to make a comeback. Tankman connected with a few chops, but Smooth countered into a Rings Of Saturn submission, Eventually, Tankman powered out of break the hold, but Smooth slammed him back to the mat with a suplex. Out of the pin, Smooth arrogantly taunted Tankman. Tankman tried to hit some chops, but Smooth kicked him right in the face for his troubles. Finally, Tankman gained some momentum after hitting some strike combinations. With Smooth on the ropes, Tankman hit a spinebuster and followed that with an elbow to the face before covering and getting a two count. Out of the pin, Smooth tried for a pin, but only got a two count. Right after, Smooth utilized another submission to keep Tankman on the mat. Smooth broke the hold on his own and punched Tankman in the face. He followed with a boot to the face and tried for more offense, but Tankman countered it into the Indestructible Driver. Tankman then covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Tankman via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match. PB Smooth using the submissions to keep Tankman from using his power was an effective story. Both guys worked hard and kept the action crisp throughout.

(3) THE REP (Nate Carter and Dave McCall) vs. THICK & JUICY (Faye Jackson and Willow Nightingale)

The REP controlled most of the match and consistently throughout. Thick and Juicy had some hope spots here and there that were rooted in distraction, but didn’t get anything put together to gain momentum. Willow took a beating and sold it well before making the hot tag to her partner in Jackson. Jackson hit the ring and connected with some elbows, but was then squashed in the corner. From there, Jackson came to and was about to connect with a move, but was crushed with a knee strike. Jackson and Willow got momentum right after and connected with a tandem cannonball. They followed that with a double pin, but only got a two count. In the end, The REP took momentum back and hit a double team flatliner before getting the 1,2,3 victory.

WINNER: The REP via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Decent action throughout, but the silliness with Thick & Juicy to start set a tone for the match that didn’t jive with the story. It went from a comedy feel at the start, to something more serious and dangerous in the end. Jackson and Nightingale sold really well and the hot tag to Jackson was well executed.

(4) A.J. GRAY vs. HOODFOOT

Both men tied up in the middle of the ring to start the match and battled for leverage. Hoodfoot took Gray down to the mat, but Gray countered after and attempted a submission hold. Gray then chopped Hoodfoot before both men got back up to their feet. From there, Gray gathered the momentum again and crushed Hoodfoot with chops. Gray attempted a splash in the corner, but Hoodfoot countered with an elbow. He then took the momentum and slammed Gray to the mat before connecting with a falling lariat and covering for a two count. Eventually, Gray got some kicks in on offense. The control was short lived as Hoodfoot connected with a sidewalk slam. After, Hoodfoot climbed to the top rope for a move. Gray followed him up and chopped him in the chest. Gray then lifted Hoodfoot and slammed him down to the mat with a brainbuster off of the top rope. Both men were down after the move as the referee counted. Gray got up first and Hoodfoot followed soon after. Gray proceeded to connect with a flurry of offense including a spinning heel kick. After, Gray called for his clothesline, but Hoodfoot countered into a suplex. From there, Hoodfoot climbed back up to the top rope and hit Gray with a splash. Hoodfoot tried to cover, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Hoodfoot tried for more offense, but Gray countered into a huge powerbomb. Gray then covered, but only got a two count as well. Out of that pin, Gray tried for a suplex, but Hoodfoot countered an hit him with a lariat in the corner. Right after, Hoodfoot hit Gray with his own powerbomb and covered, but only got a two count. The action kept up with both men exchanging slaps in the ring. Hoodfoot knocked Gray out of the ring and connected with a suicide dive. They went back into the ring where Hoodfoot covered, but only for a count of two. From there, Hoodfoot tried for his finish, but couldn’t lift Gray. As he tried to recover, Gray crushed him with his lariat clothesline before climbing to the top rope. Gray then jumped off an hit his splash before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Gray via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: A really good match. The action was stiff all throughout and both men used unique counters and strikes to make it feel like a fight. Gray has a next level intensity about him that helps all of his matches. Hoodfoot was good foil for that intensity and was able to dish the offense back in a believable way.

(5) LEE MORIARTY vs. SAIEVE AL SABAH vs. KEN BROADWAY

Moriarty took over early in the match and hit some offense on both opponents before hitting a dropkick on and covering Sabah. Broadway broke up the pin and then got some offense in, before Sabah countered. He took control from there and hit some stiff shots on both opponents. From there, he went for a move in the corner, but Broadway countered it into a hurricanrana which he followed with an enziguri. After, he made a cover, but got a two count. Out of that pin, Moriarty hit a top rope clothesline and covered, but got a two count as well. Soon after, Sabah took control of the match again and connected with an impressive double vertical superplex off the top rope. He followed that with a double moonsault and cover of Broadway, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, each man took their turn with momentum until Broadway connected with a step up backstabber on Moriarty. He then covered, but Moriarty kicked out at two. Out of that pin, each man took turns with momentum again that left all three lying in the middle of the ring. They each got up to their knees and exchanged strikes with one another. They then got to their feet and did the same thing. In the end, Broadway hit a stalled German suplex on Moriarty. He had the cover for three, but Sabah had the referee distracted. Broadway broke the pin and went to grab Sabah, but Sabah hit him with a low blow. Sabah then hit a diving neck breaker off of the top rope and covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: This was overly ambitious and therefore a little sloppy. All three guys had a unique chemistry, but the pace was too fast and the story of the match got clouded because of it. Moriarty has an “it” factor that jumps out of the screen, but thought he took a back seat during this in favor of Sabah and Broadway getting their spots in. Not bad, but just too much action without context.

