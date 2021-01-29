Jon Moxley returns to New Japan, confronts KENTA

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley has made his long awaited return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On Friday’s episode of NJPW Strong, Moxley hit the ring and cleared it before he and KENTA stood face to face with one another. Both men exchanged blows until Moxley hit the Death Rider which dropped KENTA for good. Moxley then cut a promo in which he said that KENTA’s dream of taking his IWGP United States Championship just became a nightmare.

KENTA has spent a considerable amount of time calling on Moxley to defend his championship. Moxley has been unable to defend the belt due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Moxley became the IWGP United States Champion after beating Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

