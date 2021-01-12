New Japan Pro Wrestling announces the 2021 New Japan Cup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced Tuesday on Twitter that the New Japan Cup tournament would return in 2021.

The announcement states that the tournament is slated to begin on March 5th in Korakuen Hall and wrap up on March 20th and 21st in Sendai.

New Japan Cup 2021 is coming this March! Korakuen Hall sees the intense tournament start March 5, before the tournament heads toward finals in Sendai March 20 & 21!https://t.co/gOBTiO5GLg#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/i5ulyQqm25 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 13, 2021

The New Japan Cup tournament is typically a spring event on the New Japan Pro Wrestling calendar. In 2020, the tournament took place in the summer due to COVID-19 restrictions. Past winners include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kazuchika Okada, with EVIL taking home the prize in 2020.

