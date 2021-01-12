News Ticker

New Japan Pro Wrestling announces the 2021 New Japan Cup

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 12, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: New Japan Pro Wrestling
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced Tuesday on Twitter that the New Japan Cup tournament would return in 2021.

The announcement states that the tournament is slated to begin on March 5th in Korakuen Hall and wrap up on March 20th and 21st in Sendai.

The New Japan Cup tournament is typically a spring event on the New Japan Pro Wrestling calendar. In 2020, the tournament took place in the summer due to COVID-19 restrictions. Past winners include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kazuchika Okada, with EVIL taking home the prize in 2020.

CATCH-UP: 1/5 NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 RESULTS: Radican’s results and analysis of Ibushi vs. White, Sanada vs. Evil

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020