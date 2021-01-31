SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship over Goldberg in the opening match at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Goldberg hit the ring first with his usual fanfare and McIntyre followed. The battle ensued before the bell rang with Goldberg hitting the spear on McIntyre through the barricade outside of the ring. From there, the match officially started with McIntyre connecting with a Claymore right out of the gate. Goldberg survived that scare and connected with a batch of spears before hitting McIntyre with the Jackhammer. Drew survived that offense and then won the match after connecting with another Claymore.

After the match, Goldberg and McIntyre shook hands and hugged in the middle of the ring. Goldberg then left the ring as McIntyre celebrated.

Heydorn’s Analysis: That was short, sweet, and exactly what it needed to be. It could have gone a lot worse, but not much better given the circumstances and limitations of Goldberg.

CATCH-UP: WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS 1/31: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Owens, McIntyre vs. Goldberg, Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble