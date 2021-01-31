WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS 1/31: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Owens, McIntyre vs. Goldberg, Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Raw Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, Byron Saxton

KICK-OFF SHOW

(A) ASUKA & CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASLER – Women’s Tag Team Title match

Phillips noted that the Rumble was the no. 1 trend on Twitter. A couple minutes in, Jax tried to bully Asuka, but Asuka countered with some armbars and kicks. Charlotte tagged in and did the corner Flair flip and slingshot herself into the ring with a roll-up. A few minutes later Charlotte landed a double Natural Selection on both Baszler and Jax for a near fall on Baszler. When Charlotte climbed to the top rope, Jax distracted her, giving Baszler an opening to knock Charlotte down. Jax tagged in and lifted Charlotte onto her shoulders. She gave her a Samoan Drop. Baszler tagged in and landed a knee strike for a two count. Asuka knocked Jax down at ringside with a running leap off the ring apron. Jax threw Asuka over the announce table. As Jax and Baszler gathered at the table, Charlotte flip-dove onto them at ringside. She threw Baszler back into the ring, but then Ric Flair’s music played.

Ric walked out, and Charlotte glared at him. Ric smiled and strutted. Baszler rolled up Charlotte from behind. Charlotte gave Baszler a boot to the face. Lacey Evans showed up on the other side of the ring and briefly distracted Charlotte. Charlotte applied a quick Figure-Eight on Baszler. Lacey broke it up illegally. Charlotte knocked Baszler off the ring apron. Ric gave Lacey a foreign object. Baszler put Charlotte in a Kirafuda Clutch. Charlotte escaped and applied another Figure-Eight, but Lacey then gave Charlotte her Women’s Right to break it up. Jax tagged in and gave Charlotte a legdrop to the back of her head and then scored the pin. Ric “wooo’d” and celebrated with Lace at ringside. Phillips said Charlotte was “virtually defenseless.” After a brief pause, he then said, “I take that back, Charlotte Flair was absolutely defenseless.” (He must’ve been yelled at by Vince McMahon for the unnecessarily quailed of “virtually.”)

WINNERS: Jax & Baszler to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was just fine, but the story of the match is that it frees up Charlotte and Asuka as singles wrestler against heading into the Rumble and WrestleMania, clearly with Charlotte splitting off to feud with Lacey.)

MAIN PPV EVENT

-An introductory video package aired on the Rumble.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. GOLDBERG – WWE Title match

Goldberg came out first chomping on gum and looking irritated as he swaggered to the ring for a gigantic payday. They made Goldberg stand in the ring for a few minutes as a video package aired on the build for the match. Then Drew made his entrance as Goldberg paced in the ring. Goldberg looked thicker around the mid-section than in the past, but visually intimidating as always. Goldberg chomped gum in Drew’s face. Drew head butted him and speared him. At ringside, Goldberg reverse-whipped Drew into the ringside steps, then speared him through the ringside barricade. Goldberg rolled into the ring as the ref checked on Drew’s condition. Phillips emphasized that the match hadn’t yet begun officially.

Drew entered the ring and told the ref to ring the damn bell as he winced in pain. Goldberg charged. Drew kicked him, then hit a Claymore. Goldberg kicked out at two. Drew sat up, still clutching his ribs. Phillips said Brock Lesnar is the only other wrestler to have kicked out of the Claymore. Drew went for another, but Goldberg ducked, then hit a spear himself. With Drew down, Goldberg up another spear. He hit a second spear. Drew gasped for breath, but kicked out at two. Goldberg hit a sloppy looking Jackhammer for a very near fall. Goldberg looked shocked when he sat up. Goldberg readied himself for another spear while catching his breath. He charged, but Drew moved. Goldberg went face-first into the top turnbuckle. Drew then delivered a Claymore for the win. Phillips said, “McIntyre slayed Goldberg!”

WINNER: McIntyre in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: What just about everyone was hoping for – a short match with a few big moves and kickouts followed by a clean win for Drew with a Claymore and no injuries.)

-Afterward, as Drew’s music played, Goldberg stood up. He walked up to Drew and said, “You deserve it.” He shook his hand. They had a little hug and exchanged more words. Goldberg raised Drew’s arm and pointed at him as if to say, “He’s the man.” Drew smiled and had a few more words for Goldberg, who seemed to be feeling the effects of the match as he rolled out of the ring and headed to the back in a labored fashion.