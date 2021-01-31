Women’s Royal Rumble winner crowned (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After entering the match in the number three position, Bianca Belair was victorious in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Belair had key eliminations throughout the match including the former Smackdown women’s champion, Bayley. The final four women in the match were Natalya, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Belair. Belair eliminated Natalya and then both her and Ripley tossed Flair out of the match. Ripley and Belair proceeded to battle it out until Belair clotheslined Ripley over the top rope to win the match.

Belair was interviewed after her victory and spoke about her path to that moment. She then hit the obligatory WrestleMania sign point to cap off her night.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This was an effective Royal Rumble match that thoroughly displayed the greatness Belair can bring to the table. She shined in her moments and looked the part of a star on the cusp of something big. WrestleMania is next. WWE needs to keep her strong and protect her in hiding some weaknesses. The key is the right opponent at WrestleMania. Right now, neither Asuka or Sasha Banks make a lot of sense given their babyface alignment. That said, there is plenty of time to get that sorted out before April.

