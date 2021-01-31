SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After being the first wrestler to enter the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match, Edge eliminated Randy Orton in the end to claim victory.

Orton was the number two entrant into the match, but left for medical attention soon after the action began thanks to a chair to the knee by Edge. Edge went the distance from that point on and crossed paths with old foes like Kane as well as loyal friends like Christian. Together, Edge and Christian eliminated Braun Strowman from the match before Christian was eliminated by Seth Rollins right after. In the end, Edge went on to eliminate Rollins before being hit by an RKO from Orton who had returned to the match. As Orton was about to toss Edge over the top rope, the move was reversed and Edge threw Orton over for the win.

Edge previously won the Royal Rumble match in 2010. He returned to WWE at last year’s Royal Rumble event after a long hiatus due to injury.

Heydorn’s Take: A bit of a bland match overall for the men, but this finish was effective. Edge getting the win not only is a feel good story, but it solidifies his journey and gives the words from Raw’s promo credibility. The question now becomes does Edge face Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, or someone else who picks up one of those championships before WrestleMania? McIntyre vs. Edge in a babyface vs. babyface scenario feels unlikely given the other possibilities on the table. Edge against Reigns has a potentially great backstory and doubles down on the mission Edge laid out Monday night which was rooted in getting back the championship he never lost. Edge going the route of Reigns gives Roman a fresh babyface opponent to work off of with a suitable story in place to help carry things.

NOW CHECK OUT THE FULL 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE REPORT: WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS 1/31: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Owens, McIntyre vs. Goldberg, Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble