Women’s tag team titles change hands on Royal Rumble kickoff show

Earlier in the day it was reported that Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship would take place on the Royal Rumble kickoff show.

In the match, Baszler and Jax secured the titles after both Lacey Evans and Ric Flair interfered on their behalf. Evans has been embroiled in a feud with Charlotte for weeks with Ric Flair at her side. This is a logical progression of that story while also giving Baszler and Jax some credibility as a team.

This is the second tag team title reign for Baszler and Jax. They lost the championship to Flair and Asuka at TLC in 2020.

