Cesaro agrees to new contract with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cesaro, a veteran WWE performer and multiple time champion in the company, has agreed to a new contract.

Dave Meltzer reports that Cesaro has come to an agreement with WWE on a new deal. It’s unknown at this time whether or not he has put pen to paper on the contract itself.

In addition, Meltzer reports that Cesaro was initially in line to get the babyface push inside the number one contender gauntlet match on Smackdown. That spot ultimately went to Shinsuke Nakamura. Meltzer said that the babyface turn in the match was designed by Daniel Bryan and that Cesaro was originally supposed to be the one with the long run in the match and turn in the end after involvement by Roman Reigns.

Cesaro debuted in WWE in 2012. He’s had multiple title runs in the company as a singles act and tag team performer.

CATCH-UP: Karrion Kross on the fast track to WWE main roster (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)