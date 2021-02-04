SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Look for Karrion Kross to make the move to the WWE main roster sooner than later.

In a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Kross is currently on the fast track to the main roster. The report indicates that Kross is being groomed for a run on either Raw or Smackdown and that officials “can’t wait” for him to arrive. It appears as if Kross was on the fast track even prior to his injury. At this time, whether Kross joins Raw or Smackdown is unknown.

Kross is a former NXT Champion, though he only held the title for a short while after getting injured in the match in which he won the belt. He returned to NXT and defeated Damian Priest at New Year’s Evil.

Heydorn’s Analysis: No surprise here. The Kross gimmick is made for Vince McMahon and the main roster. He’s probably a better fit there as well. There is a level of in-ring capability that comes along with being a top act in NXT. Kross is behind that curve. On the main roster, he can hide those deficiencies.

