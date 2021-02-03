2/3 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Edge & Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly, Dusty Classics continue, Santos Escobar vs. Jack Stallion, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

FEBRUARY 3, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Nate Lindberg & Tom Stoup to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-Recap of last week included brief updates on teams advancing in the Dusty Classics. Edge’s appearance tonight was promoted.

(1) KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER vs. DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ – Dusty Classic semifinal match

The heels were introduced first and they said the match would be a cake walk as they walked to the ring. Kacy & Kayden got an inset interview where they put over their Cinderella story.

Kai and Catanzaro to start. Kai shoved down Catanzaro and laughed. Catanzaro worked a headlock and Kai picked her up and set her on a turnbuckle to break. Catanzaro came off the top and hit an armdrag and tagged Carter. Rollup by Carter for two. Uranage backbreaker for Kai, who tagged Gonzalez, who talked trash. Carter threw a palm strike and got one back. Carter rolled through a powerslam attempt and all four hit the ring. Soon enough, the illegals in the ring were cleared out. Carter tagged Catanzaro, who tried a cross-body to the outside, but Gonzalez caught her, hit a backbreaker and rolled her in for two. Tag to Kai. Tandem slam for two. Kai worked a front chancery and Catanzaro tried to fight forward for the tag. Kai shoved Catanzaro back and covered for two, now near the heel corner. Pump kick to the small of the back for two by Kai. Gonzalez yelled “You’re not TakeOver material, Kacy” in a weirdly specific bit of trash talk.

Both made tags and Gonzalez missed a boot. Carter threw quick strikes and hit two dropkicks to put Gonzalez in a corner. Kai intervened and Carter splashed both. Corner dropkick by Carter, who then landed on Kai and cleared her. Huracanrana by Carter. Back kick by Carter and she covered for one. Carter went to the apron and Kai distracted her long enough for Gonzalez spear her to the floor. The match went to split-screen commercial.

Back to full-screen, Gonzalez had control of Carter, and Carter tried to break away with a kick but Gonzalez hung on and tagged Kai. Carter broke from Kai and tagged Catanzaro, who threw quick body shots. Huracanrana by Catanzaro put Kai right near the heel corner, but she wasn’t supposed to tag there, so she didn’t; Catanzaro put her in the wrong corner. Cover for two. Kai bailed and Catanzaro used the steel structure to hit a splash on both heels. Back inside, Kai fought off a double-dropkick attempt and took control. Tag to Gonzalez. Tandem gorilla press-Pele kick got two and it was broken up. Carter tagged in and jumped on Gonzalez’s back and threw shots. Gonzalez took her down but Carter was able to drape Gonzalez on the second rope and Catanzaro hit a senton and a huracanrana. Catanzaro went up and hit her top rope twisting moonsault. Kai was slow to break it up so Gonzalez had to kick out. Gonzalez hit a chokeslam to finish.

WINNERS: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai at 13:01.

(Wells’s Analysis: With their focus in the last couple of weeks, the babyface underdogs looked like a genuine threat to win the tournament, or at least this match. Gonzalez and Kai advance to TakeOver to face the winners of the other semifinal. The match was decent enough tag fare despite a couple of timing issues)

-Vic mentioned Wade Barrett getting US citizenship. He gave Barrett a gift: a framed picture of Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Barrett went “HOOOOOOO!” in response.

-Toni Storm said nobody would stop her: not at TakeOver, not Io Shirai, not “that dead weight” Mercedes Martinez.

(2) LEON RUFF vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Johnny Gargano)

Theory’s new music was a remixed hip-hop version of The Way’s music.

Ruff spurred on a brief “Theory sucks” chant. Ruff hit a headlock and rolled through a suplex attempt. Theory caught Ruff on a cross-body attempt but Ruff landed on his feet after a fallaway slam attempt. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. Drop toe-hold by Theory put Ruff into a turnbuckle. Theory beat Ruff into another buckle and whipped him into the opposite one. Snap suplex by Theory and he covered for two. Theory kicked Ruff in the kidney and punched his temple near a rope, then dragged him to the center of the ring and stomped his back. Theory threw lefts and Ruff threw his own to try to get back into it. Rope run and Theory hit a back elbow. Fireman’s carry by Theory, and Ruff went for a sunset flip and then resorted to a rollup for two. Ruff ran the ropes for a forearm, and did so again. Ruff cut down Theory with kicks and hit a kneelift. Ruff hit a forearm and then hit an interfering Gargano with a back kick. Missile dropkick by Ruff. Johnny tried to interfere again and got dropkicked from the apron. Theory and Ruff collided in the ring and Ruff ended up outside.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell ran to the ring to try to pull Gargano to safety, and Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon stormed ringside and fought the women to the back. Ruff flopped and pretended Gargano had attacked him and Gargano was tossed from ringside. Back into the ring, Ruff hit a cutter from the top and got two as Theory put a leg on the rope. Theory bailed and caught Ruff on a splash attempt and dropped him on the barricade. Back inside, Theory hit his ATL finisher for the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory at 6:17.

Theory hit the ATL again after the decision was rendered. He then went out and grabbed the ring bell, but offscreen, Dexter Lumis had grabbed the other end of the ring bell and threw shots. He ripped out some of Theory’s hair and then sniffed it as Theory ran off. Well, huh.

(Wells’s Analysis: Theory’s certainly good enough not to be a simple fall guy for Gargano, but this did no big favors to Leon Ruff, who was able to get Gargano sent off simply so Theory could win clean. These two meshed well and had a strong match, brief though it was)

-Santos Escobar promoted both of Legado del Fantasma’s matches tonight. He said tonight, everyone sees that LdF’s future is bright.

-A cinematic painted segment told a legend of a dragon putting a young woman named Mei Ying through a rigorous trial and help her ascend to the throne. She would have to become the one thing she despised – she had to instill fear in others. The image faded and then showed the previously shrouded woman in Xia Li and Boa’s corner, and she was Mei Ying. This probably should have happened before their group name was revealed onscreen, but at least we have a start. I kind of dig the concept, though it’s pretty far out there and not for everyone.

(3) LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) – Dusty Classic quarterfinal match

Mendoza and Metalik to open. Huracanrana and a dropkick by Metalik. Dorado tagged in and hit a huracanrana also. Springboard slam by Dorado for two. Dorado took down Mendoza with an armbar but Mendoza fought his way to a tag. Tandem takedown and dropkick, and Wilde covered for two. Another tag for the heels. Mendoza threw a few shots and then some body shots in the heel corner. Forearm to the back by Mendoza, followed by a knee to the back. Dorado rolled through a suplex attempt and made the tag. Springboard cross-body by Metalik. Mendoza was able to put Metalik on the outside and the heels had control rolling into a commercial.

Mendoza and Metalik were legal. They fought up a turnbuckle and Metalik hit a sunset flip powerbomb. Both sold on the mat and fought for tags. Mendoza tagged and Metalik made the hot tag. Dorado unleashed on Wilde with chops and then missed a corner senton but landed on his feet and hit a cross-body from the corner for two. Rope run and a rewind stunner by Dorado for two. Faces made the tag and Metalik hit a splash from Dorado’s shoulders for two, broken up by Wilde. Wilde tried to fight both faces and he hit a double DDT. Good sequence, but it went slightly awry as he didn’t have hold of Metalik. He covered Dorado for two. Everyone got involved and Metalik hit a rana on Mendoza into Wilde to the outside. Dorado hit a moonsault from the top to the outside on both guys.

Back in the ring, Dorado rolled up Wilde for two. Blind tag by Wilde and LdF hit a high-low finisher.

WINNERS: Legado del Fantasma at 10:14.

After the decision, MSK hit the ramp and the two of them talked trash. Nash said that their team was Michael Jackson, and LdF was Tito. They admired the Dusty Cup award and said they’d take them down in the semifinals next week.

(Wells’s Analysis: Strong, spirited match with a finish that was obvious enough as long as people knew the bracket, most likely. Next week’s match should be just as high-octane as this one – and at times hard to keep up with for a recapper – to determine which moves on to TakeOver. MSK toed the line between energetic and annoying here, but I think they mostly got away with it)