2/3 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Beach Break: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Rey Fenix & Pac, Tag Team Battle Royal, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBUARY 3, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL

Jurassic Express, Sammy & Hager, Jericho & MJF, The Acclaimed, and The Young Bucks all got televised entrances.

The Young Bucks jumped off the stage area onto the other teams, causing the opening bell to ring. After this all the teams were in the ring. Donte Martin of Top Flight was the first eliminated. Jake Hager then eliminated Alex Reynolds. John Silver and Evil Uno then eliminated Hager.

Matt Jackson was thrown over the top rope, then Anthony Bowens. Luchasaurus then dropped all comers in the middle of the ring. Luchasaurus then eliminated Stu Grayson, Silver then eliminated Luchasaurus. Evil Uno was then eliminated by MJF. Team Grayson and Uno were the first team eliminated.

Marc Quen was then eliminated. Santana and Ortiz then teamed up to eliminated Silver. Nick Jackson then eliminated Ortiz and then Santana. The Good Brothers came out and interrupted and exchange between Nick Jackson and Isaiah Kassidy. Kassidy was then eliminated with Good Brother help. MJF then eliminated Nick Jackson.

MJF, with the help of Jericho and Sammy earlier, eliminated Jungle Boy. Max Caster then eliminated MJF, Caster was then eliminated by Darius Martin. It was now Sammy, Jericho, and Darius. Jericho eliminated Sammy, and the used the Judas Effect on Darius to win the Battle Royal.

WINNER: Chris Jericho and MJF in 12:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Solid battle royal that did not overstay its welcome. It seemed that Matt Jackson’s elimination was not supposed to happen as scheduled, if it was it was an odd spot. I like that Top Flight and The Acclaimed had good moments. The spots with Inner Circle were all good as well.)

-The announce team went over the remainder of the card for the evening.

-A video of Jade Cargill working out was shown. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring and he introduced TNT champion Darby Allin and Sting. It was announced that Darby would be defending the TNT title next week against Joey Janela. Taz and team broke in via video, he said they were banned and that next week they would be in the area in full force. Ricky Starks then said that Sting is not who he once was, he then said Darby would need all the luck next week. Sting then said that Team Taz would be there next week, and that Sting would be there as well. He would make sure Darby’s match would be a 1-on-1 match no matter what. He said that Starks needs dto take a closer look at Sting if he thinks the old Sting isn’t there.

-A video recap of the Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa feud was shown.

(2) DR. BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

Thunder Rosa threw Rebel out of the ring before the bell rang. Britt Baker tried to apply the Lock Jaw to end the match quickly. Rosa got out of that and began to throw Baker from corner to corner, with chops mixed in between. Baker was able to reverse the attack, Rosa was able to counter herself and get control of the match back in her favor. Baker was able to then tie Thunder Rosa in the ropes and kick he ran the head. Baker then took the fight to the outside of the ring. She used forearms and slammed Rosa into the barriers at ringside. Rosa then returned date favor and threw Baker into the same barriers.

Thunder Rosa hit a Death Valley driver on Baker, on the stage area, when the show returned. Back in the ring, Rosa was again appealing offense in the corner, leading to a two count. Baker countered a move by Thunder Rosa and was able to get a two count of her own. Baker then reversed a suplex attempt and got another near fall. Baker then put on her right glove and tried to apply the Lock Jaw, Rosa broke the hold with a rope break.

Baker did a head kick, into a submission hold. The two then rolled, trading pinning attempts. Rosa then hit a second Death Valley driver for a near fall. The referee was looking away as Rebel took a turnbuckle off for Baker. Rosa was then thrown into the exposed turnbuckle. Baker then applied the Lock Jaw that led to a ref stoppage.

WINNER: Dr. Britt Baker in 15:00

(Sage’s Analysis: That match lived up to my personal hype. Baker always has done great character work, and has improved greatly in the ring. Thunder Rosa was great in the ring as well. Both told a great story, and I really would like to see these two in the final of the #1 contender tournament.)

-In a video that took place last week, Matt Hardy and Adam Page were in Hardy's huge locker room. Hardy suggested they team up against Luther and Serpentico to defend the honor of Dark Order and -1.

(3) ADAM PAGE & MATT HARDY vs. LUTHER & SERPENTICO

Matt Hardy and Serpentico started the match, with Hardy throwing around Serpentico. Page was tagged in and he hit a shooting star press to get a two count on the beaten down Serpentico. Hardy then was tagged in and he hit an elbow drop. Luther was tagged din and he punched and stomped Hardy. Serpentico was then tagged in and Chaos Project teamed up on Hardy.

Serpentico tried a front flip, but Hardy rolled away from it. Page was tagged in, he hit a spinbuster on Serpentico and got a near fall. Page tried to set up a Buckshot Lariate was thrown off the ring by Luther, he took out Luther and hit the Lariate on Serpentico. Hardy tagged himself in and pinned the downed Serpentico.

WINNER: Adam Page & Matt Hardy in 4:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This was totally fine, not really loving this story, but I am still open minded going forward.)

-The entrants for the Woman's #1 contender tournament were announced.