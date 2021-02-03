VIP AUDIO 2/3 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: ROH’s Bateman talks about his 20+ year career, his time training David Arquette, and more, plus ROH news and Rumble thoughts (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the guys have on ROH signed talent Bateman (@tylerbateman666). He talks about his 20+ year career, his time training David Arquette, a story about Santa pants and Vader, as well as his current run(s) in ROH and NJPW. The guys also discuss this week in ROH TV and news, including Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham resigning, as well as some high level thoughts on the 2021 Royal Rumble.

