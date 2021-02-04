Kenta attacks Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a shocking turn of events, Kenta appeared on AEW Dynamite and attacked Jon Moxley.

After the main event ended, Kenta stormed the ring and attacked Moxley from behind. Kenta then removed his mask for the reveal and connected with the Go To Sleep. With Moxley down, the Dynamite commentary team sold the moment in an impactful way as the show went off the air.

Kenta has made a habit of calling out Moxley in an effort to secure the IWGP United States Championship. Moxley has been unable to defend the title due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and Kenta is the number one contender. Moxley attacked Kenta as NJPW Strong concluded last week. They will finally face each other on February 26 at NJPW’s The New Beginning USA.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, this is big news to say the least. Kenta appearing and attacking Moxley is intriguing from a storyline perspective, but the business implications are the real story. The New Japan and AEW talent share. Kenta is the first contracted star from New Japan to be on AEW Dynamite. Now that the door is open, the opportunities are endless. AEW continues to develop talent sharing partnerships around the world. To this point, they’ve been organized and logical with how they’ve used them. For this to continue to be effective, they need to keep that pace. With Kenta, it’s all in the follow-up. Explaining to the casual Dynamite audience why Kenta’s presence is important is key in keeping his involvement with the company worthwhile.

