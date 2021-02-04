VIP AUDIO 2/4 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (8/1/1993): Keller interviews Terry Funk and “Sweet” Stan Lane, plus Roundtable with Bruce Mitchell & Mark Madden to analyze current events, and WNN announcer Tony Gilliam (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 1, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller along with PWTorch columnists Mark Madden and Bruce Mitchell discussing current events in pro wrestling including Madden’s thought on the WWF house show in Pittsburgh the night before and Mitchell’s review of the SMW card he attended days earlier. Also, notes on Monday Night Raw featuring the debut of Jim Cornette, the latest on the management shake-ups in WCW with Eric Bischoff promoted to head of the booking committee, Lex Luger’s new mega-babyface push, and more. Three guests include WCW V.P. finalist Terry Funk, “Sweet” Stan Lane, and WNN announcer Tony Gilliam to talk about the debut taping for the Paul Heyman-booked upstart promotion.

