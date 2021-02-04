Indie News: Deppen vs. Adora Iron Man match announced for Beyond Wrestling, Beyond and WWR content added to Pluto TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-Tony Deppen, who competed in a two hour Iron Man match against Jordan Oliver during GCW’s Fight Forever 24 hour wrestling marathon last weekend, will now face Trish Adora in a match called The Iron match on Feb. 14. This is the first ever intergender Iron Man match.

The match will have a 60 minute time limit and air for free on Beyond Wrestling’s YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m. EST. Pro Wrestling Illustrated is sponsoring the match.

-Pluto TV has added Beyond Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Revolution programming to its content offerings. Pluto TV is a free app available on multiple streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and more. They have made a deal with IWTV and will now carry all WWR programming as well as the first season of Beyond Wrestling’s Uncharted Territory.

