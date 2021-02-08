WWE Championship match announced for Elimination Chamber

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday February 21.

Adam Pearce opened tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw by introducing Shane McMahon. McMahon then made the blockbuster announcement regarding the Elimination Chamber PPV event. Pearce proceeded to announce the other participants in the match. They include The Miz, A.J. Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus.

After the reveal, Drew McIntyre caught up with McMahon backstage. He said that he was under the impression he would face Sheamus one on one for the title. McMahon said he needed something big for the PPV main event and nothing was bigger than McIntyre defending the championship inside the chamber.

