GCW announces WrestleMania weekend events

GCW is bringing The Collective to WrestleMania weekend.

The company announced today that The Collective Remix will take place from Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10. The event will emanate from The Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida.

Events set to take place throughout the weekend include Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For The Culture, the Acid Cup Tournament, a Planet Death death match event, and more.

GCW highlighted that each event would take place outside with a 20% capacity. In addition, GCW noted that all COVID-19 protocols would be followed including socially distanced seating and a mask requirement.

