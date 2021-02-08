Number one contender for Raw Women’s Championship crowned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lacey Evans is the new number one contender to Asuka’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Evans defeated Charlotte Flair via disqualification on Monday Night Raw and earned her shot at the title. It was later revealed on WWE social media that the championship match would take place at the Elimination Chamber PPV event.

Elimination Chamber takes place on Sunday February 21 from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. It’s the first of two WWE PPV events ahead of WrestleMania in April.

