HEYDORN’S RAW ROUND UP 2/8: Shane McMahon’s return, Elimination Chamber taking shape, and more

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Shane McMahon is back? As strange as it sounds, WWE could probably drive a number with him if they hyped the appearance ahead of time. Nah. It’s not like billions of dollars are at stake here or anything.

-McMahon’s announcement was called a blockbuster, but really served as a means to douse last week’s Sheamus heel turn with cold water. Nothing wrong with Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, but why turn Sheamus last week if a multi man match was on the horizon?

-The Miz is a participant in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match? Now, why would he do that while holding the Money In The Bank briefcase. Participate in a grueling match that WWE sells as career altering? Sorry, I’m passing if that neon box of beauty is in my possession. I’ll hold off until said grueling match is over and take my chances. Details, WWE. Details.

-A.J. Styles and Jeff Hardy get a thumbs up. Very much an A to B style television match, but both guys brought it in an authentic way that was believable. Chemistry is key and these two have a lot of it.

-Riddle needs movie advice. Air Bud? They aren’t even giving him a chance, are they?

-Mustafa Ali continues to impress. Retribution as an act is hanging on by a thread, but its breathing because of Ali and Ali alone. He’s got a special charisma that forces the audience’s attention. That’s hard to teach. Running down his group after their loss this week stamps his role as heel leader and doesn’t hurt his band of supporters since they’re essentially beyond repair anyway.

-If WWE put the same effort into the rest of their product as they do to protecting Charlotte Flair, who knows what the Raw ratings would look like. Yes, Evans “beat” Charlotte this week, but did so via disqualification because Charlotte couldn’t control herself and heed the referee’s count. If WWE wants to emphasize that Evans is a player and that she’s a real threat to Flair mentally or otherwise, Charlotte needs to sell for her. Charlotte’s dismissive nature on the show this week is unlikable as a babyface first and foremost, but also cripples the story as well.

-Damian Priest is fitting in perfectly thus far. Bad Bunny is a major attraction and Priest’s association with him not only gets eyes on him as a new star, but highlights WWE’s trust in him. The act clicks on the main roster and he continues to look comfortable.

-Lee vs. Riddle was a hard-hitting match with memorable spots. How do you not think Air Bud as you’re watching it though? Riddle’s in-ring work and persona backstage are polar opposites. That inconsistency makes it difficult for fans to figure out, yes, but it hinders his opponent’s ability to beat someone worthwhile. Lee fell victim to that tonight.

-Lana put Nia Jax through a table. Watch out for the flying pigs, folks.

-WWE is making their bed when they continually book attraction matches like Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in Raw main events and not pay them off thanks to shenanigan finishes. They’ll need to lay in those beds at some point. Now, is it too much to ask to have the shenanigan finishes make sense? Randy Orton is saving Drew McIntyre from Brogue Kicks? Since when?

