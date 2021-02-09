SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Johnny Gargano will not be competing at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on Sunday night.

In a video message on Twitter, Austin Theory broke the news and said that Gargano’s Takeover absence was the fault of Kushida. Theory said that on tomorrow night’s episode of NXT, he would make Kushida pay for what he did to the leader of The Way.

No Johnny Takeover this Sunday, but tomorrow night @KUSHIDA_0904 , you’re gonna pay because that’s THE WAY!!!” pic.twitter.com/3VdLEcksGx — Austin White (@austintheory1) February 10, 2021

Gargano was scheduled to face Kushida on Sunday at NXT TakeOver for the NXT North American Championship. NXT officials have not yet officially confirmed that the match is off.

